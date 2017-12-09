Just two days! That’s how quickly Maharashtra government will certify liquor permit

Mumbai: In great news for the alcohol and beverage industry, the Maharashtra government has introduced various licences over possessing, selling, buying and transporting liquors under the Right to Services Act. With the new amendment, permission for possessing, buying or selling foreign or country liquor will be given in two days.

This process means registering a club for a day and selling liquor will be cleared in seven days. Exporting liquor will take 60 days. The initiative has been taken after the Centre insisted on it for the ease of doing business, reported The Asian Age.

The state government led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has pushed the Right to Services Act in various departments so that citizens get time-bound services. In a new amendment, the permissions related to the excise department have also been brought under the Right to Services Act.

As per the government notification, “a temporary club registration for a day will take seven days. Permission to provide facilities of Indian/foreign liquor in the temporary club will take two days. The export licence and import of foreign and Indian liquor will be given in 60 days. The permission for wine export will take 120 days”.

The permission to sell Indian-made foreign liquor and foreign liquor in a club will be done in 60 days. The permission for sale of beer and wine will take 60 days. “A licence for an individual to possess, sale, drink and transport Indian liquor and foreign liquor will take two days,” the notification said.