Jogeshwari Flyover Extension: MMRDA set to start work by June end

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to begin the construction of flyover extension at Jogeshwari east on Western Express Highway (WEH) by end of June 2018. The crucial pillar for the work would be constructed in June which will clear the way for letting the work of Metro 6 corridor connecting Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg.

On Thursday, the decision on the same was taken following a survey that was conducted by Ravindra Waiker, Maharashtra Minister for Housing and MMRDA officials at Jogeshwari. Waikar also conducted the survey on the on-going construction of metro 6 corridor on WEH in Jogeshwari east.

The MMRDA officials said the extended flyover will be at least 4.5 kilometer long. The metro 6 corridor would run parallel to the existing flyover and the new flyover is set to pass from above the metro line.

This flyover would run from Samartha Nagar in Lokhandwala to Mahakali Caves in Andheri East with the metro 6 corridor running above it.

On the same day, the MMRDA officials confirmed to Waikar that the construction work of the flyover extension would begin by end June 2018. Due to on going work of metro corridor, the extension of Jogeshwari flyover (connecting east and west) till Veravali was stuck since few years.

“The work was stuck also due to lack of proper design which is required for the construction work of flyover extension,” said a MMRDA official

Waikar also revealed that the funds for the flyover extension had been cleared by the civic body. During the assembly session in March, the state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a order to MMRDA officials to begin the process of flyover extension in a span of three months.

The civic body would provide their share of funds to MMRDA for the project work as they would begin the construction work. The MMRDA officials also assured to Waikar that the work for constructing underground pedestrian subways would be initiated after the completion of pillars work.