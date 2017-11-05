Jobless man runs towards Maha CM at event, detained

Mumbai : A 35-year-old unemployed man ran towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event with a job application in hand but was intercepted midway and detained by the police.

The incident took place at Ralegaon Siddhi in Ahmednagar district where Fadnavis had gone to take part in a couple of programmes, the police said. The man was identified as Prashant Mahadeo Kanade, a resident of Mehkari village in Ahmednagar district. He is also said to be “differently abled”, they said.

Kanade had come to attend a rally of sarpanches, where the chief minister was also present. When Fadnavis was on the stage, all of a sudden Kanade stood up and started running towards him, an official said.

Security officials and local policemen swung into action and started running after him. They caught the man, who had an application for a government job in his hand, before he could reach the dais, the official said. Kanade was detained and interrogated during which he said he was trying to give his job application to the chief minister, Hanumantrao Gade, senior inspector of Parner Police Station said.

Kanade was seeking a bank job. Earlier, he had gone to Mantralaya (state secretariat) four to five times to submit the job application but did not got any positive response, Gade said.

The interrogation revealed that the man, who is Class 12th pass out, had no intention to harm anyone, he said, adding, Kanade will be allowed to go home after the inquiry. “We have called his parents and relatives to take him home,” he said.

After this incident, opposition parties slammed CM Devendra Fadnavis for failure of his government to provide jobs. “The desperation of this one youth is not an individual case, this is the reality of thousands of unemployed youth. This incident reflects the sentiment of the unemployed. There is a high level of desperation of our unemployed youth and Fadnavis’ government has failed to provide jobs,” said Nawab Malik, the national spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party