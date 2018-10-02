Job racket: Thane cops arrest four

Thane: The Thane crime branch police unit-1 have busted a fake job racket in Thane. The accused duped 36 victims to the tune of Rs 54 lakh by promising lucrative jobs at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office. Four men – Dattprasad Dhuri, Rahul Kelkar, Prakash Gaikwad and Aniket Rane – have been arrested while their accomplice Priya Gaikwad is absconding.

Aniket is a resident of Mulund while the other four accused are residents of Dombivli. The police have seized fake recruitment letters, training letters, medical letters, joining and confirmation letters from the accused. On September 25, Shreekant Joel (53), father of a victim, had filed a cheating case against the accused at Thane Nagar police station.

Nitin Thackeray senior police inspector, Thane crime branch unit-1 said,” Two teams were sent to Sindhudurg and Dombivli. Rahul Kelakar and Prakash Gaikwad were arrested from Dombivli while Aniket Rane was arrested from Mulund. Dattprasad Dhuri was arrested from Sindhudurg within two days after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s father.” The accused were produced in court on Monday. They have been remanded in police custody until Wednesday.