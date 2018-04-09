Job Alert: Bombay High Court stays recruitment of stenographer, clerk and peon in District Courts of Maharashtra

Bombay High Court has withdrawn the registration process for 8921 jobs, a notification which was released in March 2018. And the registration process was supposed to end on April 10. The official website has withdrawn the official notification from its site. People who wish to apply for the job will have to wait for the official announcement.

‘The Honourable High Court of Bombay by an order dated 6th April, 2018 passed in Writ Petition (L.) No. 1137 of 2018, directed to stay and suspend the Central On-line Recruitment Process for filling up the vacant posts of Stenographer (L.G.), Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal, in various District Courts throughout the State, forthwith. All concerned to take note of this direction and act accordingly,’ reads the official statement.

According to Asian Age the court stay came after the high court administration had not notified the seats availability for visually impaired and physically challenged in the advertisement released.

The 9000 vacancies was good opportunity for those people who have passed just class 7 and 10 pass and the age eligibility was 18 to 38 years to apply.