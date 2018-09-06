Jilted beau attacks self with blade after girl threatens to file complaint

Mumbai: A 21-year old jilted lover was arrested for attempting to assault a girl and reportedly stabbing himself after the girl threatened to file a complaint against him, in Dombivli, on Tuesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Dinesh Vasudevan, 21, a resident of Thakurli in Dombivli (E).

The police said, the 20-year-old girl resides in the same locality and works as salesperson in a shop in the neighbourhood. According to her statement to the police, for the last one year, the accused had been stalking her. He would track her movements and keep remarking about her. He would follow her when she returned home from work.

On Tuesday, when the victim protested and accused Dinesh of stalking and commenting on her, he manhandled her. She threatened to file a police complaint. Dinesh, who was carrying a blade, attacked himself and sustained injuries. Following this incident, the victim approached Ramnagar Police, who filed a case of molestation and assault against Dinesh and arrested him. Dinesh works in a private company in Mumbai and was in love with the woman, who did not reciprocate his feelings, police said.