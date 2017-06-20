Jiah Khan case: Bombay High Court stays trial against Sooraj Pancholi

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Monday again stayed the trial of actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is accused of abetting suicide of his actress girlfriend Jiah Khan. HC has also asked the Advocate General (AG) to appear before it on the next date of hearing. A single-judge Bench presided over by Justice Anil Menon has asked the special women’s court not to proceed with the trial till next week.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) by the Maharashtra government. Justice Menon said, “There are larger issues involved in this case as there are two agencies namely the state police and CBI.

The question that needs to be answered is whether the government can appoint a SPP, especially when the case is being pursued by the CBI.”

CBI was represented by special counsel Hiten Venegaonkar, who apprised the court of the fact that the lower court is not allowing the agency’s advocate to make any submissions. He also informed the Bench that the State appointed SPP – Dinesh Tiwari earlier used to represent the deceased actress’ mother Rabia Khan.