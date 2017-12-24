Jailed for no reason? Rape accused’s 2nd DNA test turns out be negative

Victim had named her cousin as one responsible for her pregnancy in the doctor’s statement

Mumbai : The result of the second DNA test of the Hari Shankar Awadh Shukla (35), who is presently lodged at the Thane Central Jail turned out to be negative.

Shukla was arrested on the charges of raping a 13-year-old girl at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) school at Nerul in Navi Mumbai in December last year.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, advocate Vinod Gangwal said, “The second DNA test result is negative.The result is before the concerned authorities. The police and the investigating agencies should have done a thorough investigation. He is presently languishing in jail for the last one year. Instead of nabbing the culprits, a false allegation has been made against my client. Earlier, the bail was rejected on the grounds that the earlier DNA report might have been manipulated. Now, after the result of the second DNA report, things are very clear. Tomorrow if anything happens to my client, who will be responsible?”

“The victim had stated earlier that the girl’s cousin is responsible for the act. The mother of the victim has an animosity with my client and thus he has been framed,” alleged Gangwal.

As per a letter written by Shukla dated September 16, which was dispatched to the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Home Minister of India, National Human Rights Commission and State Human Rights Commission, “The victim was two months pregnant in the month of October 2016 and was a student of my school while I was suspended from the job in April 2016. Earlier too, a DNA test was conducted on me and the result was negative which clearly stated that I am excluded to be the biological father of the child of the victim.”

Hari Shankar has further alleged that the victim’s mother threatened him over phone. The recording of this call has been submitted to the court.

Even in the doctor’s statement the victim and her mother named the victim’s cousin as the one responsible for her pregnancy. This too has been submitted to the court. The sonography reports also show that the foetus was at 8 weeks during the time Hari Shankar was there at the school between July 20 and Aug 10, 2016, when the alleged incident is said to have occurred.

“There is not a single witness against me mentioned in the chargesheet. My mobile location also shows that during the last week of July to August 10, 2016, I was in another city,” stated the letter.