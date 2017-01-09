‘It is impossible to go 100 percent cashless’ says Prithviraj Chavan

In a chat with the Free Press Journal, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan, has revealed that the Congress will now chalk a definite campaign to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy which they say has failed. He hints that there are bigger players who are forcing the cashless economy which they will soon expose

What is the Congress stand on cashless economy?

The Congress wants gradual progression towards digital economy. We are not saying cashless economy. 100 per cent cashless is impossible. Only 2 to 3 percent people use digital system. 97 per cent people use cash for transactions. Even in America, 57 percent people use cash, in Brazil 85 percent and in China 90 percent people use cash for transactions.

Modi government is pushing cashless economy through services such as Paytm.

It’s a bigger game-plan to benefit some private sectors and multinational companies. Because ultimately they will get benefits from transactions. If I have to pay a vegetable vendor or jeweller, to buy bus ticket, metros tickets through cards, the amount of commission will go into their pocket. That’s why I am saying cashless will not be beneficial to us. It is impossible that hundred percent economy will become cashless.

Do you mean that cashless economy will fail?

See, we had started fibre optical network connectivity during our government. Till date only 12,000 villages have been covered across the country. There are 7,00000 villages. In Maharashtra only 800 villages are covered. Cashless needs WiFi facilities. Reliance Jio and other mobile operator companies are trying to give such facilities but still it will take some time. In Gadchiroli, a Naxal-affected district, we hardly get mobile network connectivity. Where will the people go to withdraw money. The Home ministry asked us to build towers but it is of no use.

Isn’t it also contradictory to use Paytm and other services which are owned by foreign companies?

That’s why I am saying bring Indian cards like Rupay. There are national security issues. It’s not safe while using foreign debit or credit cards. You know 37 lakh cards had been hacked a few months ago. SBI accounts too were hacked. Can you assure us that our accounts will be hacker-proof and it has been provided cyber security? In American presidential elections, some email accounts were hacked from Russia. In such manner, national security matters. We are not against digital economy but we must be assured.

BJP president Amit Shah had deposited money in his co-operative bank. Will it be probed? What was its effect on co-operative banks?

Amit Shah is a member of board of directors of Ahmedabad co-operative Bank. He had deposited Rs 500 crore before the demonetisation decision taken by Modi. India Today has published this story. I personally feel India Today cannot expose something against BJP and hence I thought the story was pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But because of this case, all co-operative banks were put into trouble. RBI felt that all co-operative banks are laundering money.

But farmers suffered from this decision.

Yes. I agree. What happened in Maharashtra? Farmers don’t have to pay income tax. So farmers went to deposit money in the bank. They deposited Rs 10 lakh, 20 lakh which was kept in their house. It is not black money. Because farmers get huge amounts from selling sugar cane and in form of some advance from sugar mills. That is why in Pune district Cooperative Bank, Rs 730 crore were deposited in the bank during these days.

What was the diary issue?

Another issue which Congress raised is of Sahara diary. Actually is it an old issue but his (Modi) name has been mentioned in the diary. Modi did not say yes or no in this case. He may say it is a bogus entry, but he should speak. This one is similar to Hawala diary case in which (Lal Krishna) Advani’s name was mentioned and he had resigned from his post that time.

Do you think the govt’s aim of curbing black money has succeeded?

No, not at all. All black money has come into the market again. Rs 15.4 trillion was in the market in the form of 500 and 1000 denomination notes. All this money has come back into the banks. It’s a RBI report. He (Modi) actually allowed them to convert officially entire black money into white money. Now it is completely white money. Now they (black money hoarders) will withdraw all black money converted into white from the banks.

What will be the amount of black money?

There are 72 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and people have deposited some money in these accounts. Even a housewife keeps some money in the house for emergency situations, such money from 25 crore families will not be huge. We will assume out of 15.4 lakh crore amount, some 3 lakh crore will be black money but the remaining is completely white money.

How is black money created?

Black money is created through two ways. One is from criminal activities like money earned from extortion and corruption. Though they want to file tax, they can’t do it because they can’t show official source of income. Another way to create black money is via the traders’ community. They skip paying tax and instead keep a share of profit in the house in cash form.

It is a known fact that only 6 percent of the total black wealth is in the form of notes and remaining 94 percent is invested in real estate or gold, diamonds, jewellery, land and benami companies.

Our GDP is of 151 lakh crore and hence there are reports of people having black money worth Rs 40 lakh crore. Arun Kumar claims it is 90 lakh crore that means the black money is between 40 to 90 lakh crore.

Do you think the economy will get a boost as huge money has been deposited in banks?

In fact, the economy will go down by 2 percent. Manmohan Singh said that it will go down by 2 percent. Friday’s official figures stated that the economy come down from 7.6 to 7.1 till October end. Not after demonetisation. After taking demonetisation effect, it will come down to 5.6. Everywhere business is slow. Manufacturing is down. I spoke with Rahul Bajaj, he told me manufacturing has gone down by 20 percent, unemployment will be a bigger problem. Though it’s before demonetisation, L & T had sacked 14,000 employees. Modi has assurred he will create 2 crore jobs every year, what happened to this assurance?

What is the policy of Congress vis-à-vis demonetisation?

My personal opinion is we should address public rallies instead of press conferences. In the press, we interact with only a few people. In public rallies, there should be serious questions and answers and let a RSS or BJP leader come forward for the debate.

What is the solution to stop creation of black money?

To stop black money creation, there should be restrictions on cash transactions. No such transactions should be allowed above Rs 20,000 and later this limit should be brought down to Rs 10,000. All big transactions should be in cheque or e-format.

Your relations were rather strained with your alliance partner – Nationalist Congress party?

When I took charge of Maharashtra and found out that state co-operative banks were in loss of Rs 1100 crore, I said it will not be tolerated. I dismissed the director and board and appointed two good bureaucrats as administrator. They brought the bank from loss-making to 700 crore profit during three years. The bank directors were from NCP in majority though others were from Congress and other parties too. But NCP leaders didn’t like the action taken against the bank. The bank didn’t even have a banking licence and Reserve Bank of India too had disallowed them from doing business until and unless the bank does not fulfil norms. But I will tell you it was not a political decision taken by me against NCP as they claim.

Did you take action against people involved in the irrigation scam?

No. I never uttered the word scam in the irrigation issue. When I came to know that Rs 70,000 crore were spent for irrigation projects during last ten years and mere 0.1 percent land was irrigated, I asked them to bring status report. Should not I be worried? So I asked concerned department: “what the hell are you doing?” People must know about the facts. In Delhi, every month various departments bring a status report which is called as white paper. As I had announced to publish a white paper, NCP accused me of initiating an inquiry against them. But it was not the truth.

Even in Gosekhurd project, (in Vidarbha region), it’s foundation stone was laid in 1986 at the hands of Rajiv Gandhi. That time the cost of the project was Rs 384 crore and still it is incomplete after 30 years. The cost of the project has escalated to Rs 16,000 crore. Rs 8000 crore have gone down the drain. How can be it acceptable?

Is this the only reason of your displeasure with NCP?

That’s not enough. Nobody remembers that it was our ally who brought down my government 20 days before the assembly elections. Couldn’t they wait for 20 days when they were with us for 5 years? It happened when there was BJP government at the Centre led by Modi. The election were conducted under BJP rule. It hurt me a lot.

Do you think the BJP ad NCP had an understanding?

That’s why NCP chief Sharad Pawar had unilaterally announced support to the BJP government before the election results were declared. That support is still not withdrawn by NCP. I always asked them to clarify their stand and that’s why Sharad Pawar is not happy with me.

Why does Congress feel that there is no other option for the party except Rahul Gandhi?

See, people always criticise the party for dynasty politics. But you know Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. At that time Sonia Gandhi would become party president or prime minister and nobody would oppose her. But she remained behind the scenes and Narasimha Rao became prime minister and the party president.

It was the Nehru-Gandhi family who never played politics in the name of caste, religion or language. You would be surprised to know from 1991 to 1998, no one from the Gandhi family was active in the party or was party leader. Even Sonia was not even secretary of the party.

Finally, all party leaders met Madam and urged her to take over the party. They had accepted her despite knowing she didn’t have experience. She was not automatically selected as president as dynasty politics. She was not a dynastic successor. She was elected by process and Sharad Pawar, Rajesh Pilot had opposed and contested against her. Pawar got 10 percent votes. Later the party was in power for ten years. It is a great achievement. I don’t know what will happen in the future.