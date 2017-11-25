Isn’t that Cool, Mumbai? AC local train fares could be as low as Rs 10

There is a new development in the much-talked AC local trains. Well, now the Western Railway officials have proposed a fare structure in which they might charge commuters Rs 10 for a five-kilometre journey and the maximum fare for the 60-km stretch between Churchgate and Virar will be Rs 85.

Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, WR, told Hindustan Times, “We are proposing a fare structure which will make the AC train ticket affordable for all.”

According to a report in Hindustan Times, this proposal has now been send to Western Railway board for clearance, after which it will be sent to railway board for final approval. The WR is also keen on introducing monthly passes for AC trains. Existing first-class pass holders will be eligible to avail the AC train services.

The WR is planning to operate eight services during peak hours. AC local will run on Churchgate-Virar route and will have 10 halts. The proposed halts are, Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, Borivali, Bhayander, Vasai Road and Virar. The AC local won’t be having any luggage compartment, and three compartments will be reserved for women.

The much-awaited AC local is scheduled to start on the Western line from January 1, which was announced by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal during a press conference in New Delhi in October.