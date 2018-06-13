IPL betting case: Thane police are on the lookout for 2 bookies

Mumbai: The Thane police are on the lookout for Suresh Nagri alias Junior Kolkata and his brother Sunil alias Appu Kolkata, suspected bookies in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) betting scam. Junior Kolkata and Appu Kolkata are wanted since they were running the betting business along with the arrested accused bookie Sonu Yogendra Jalan alias Sonu Malad alias Sonu Batla (41). Junior Kolkata, Appu Kolkata and Jalan were running the betting business in Sri Lanka, London and Dubai. Jalan had invested in real estate business and hotels in Sri Lanka and London in the business along with Junior Kolkata and Appu Kolkata.

According to Rajkumar Kothmire, Police Inspector, Thane anti-extortion cell, “Junior Kolkata and Appu Kolkata are wanted in the case. During investigations, we have found that the accused were running betting business along with the accused Sonu Jalan. We are investigating regarding the money trail of Jalan in India and abroad and how much money was exactly invested in the business. If required, we may issue a Lookout Circular against Junior Kolkata and Appu Kolkata.”

“During investigation, we have learnt that Jalan has made Rs 600 crore in the betting business during IPL 2018, “added Kothmire.

Jalan was arrested on May 29 outside Kalyan court where he had come to visit his accomplices. Jalan who is considered to be the prime accused in this case has clients in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Dubai, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. The gang has contacts of several bookies in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana. The Thane police have so far arrested six bookies Vrajesh Joshi (27), Gautam Savla (43), Nikhil Sampat (53), Nitin Punjani (28) and Kushal Khimji Malad alias Rambhiyya (41). During an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in May, the police had raided a Dombivili shop where betting business was going on. Savla, Sampat and Punjani were arrested from Dombivili. Jalan has been booked by the Thane police under MCOCA Act.