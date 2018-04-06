Free Press Journal
IPL 2018: Mumbai Police deny permission to set up large-size replica of trophy at Marine Drive

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 06, 2018 01:55 pm
The Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament trophy unveiled during a press conference ahead of the start of the tournament in Kolkata on April 5, 2018. The Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament starts on April 7 with the first T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police denied permission to IPL organisers for installing a large-size replica of the IPL trophy at Marine Drive. The IPL season 11 is set to kick-start from Saturday.

A police officer told the Hindu, “The entire Marine Drive stretch witnesses heavy footfall throughout the day and installing the replica would attract even more crowds wishing to see it and take pictures near it. This, in turn, would give an opportunity to anti-social elements to commit crimes like thefts, eve-teasing, and molestation.”

The police also have said that as the Marine Drive stretch is regarded as important in terms of law and order. For this large-size replica of the IPL trophy they will need additional personnel posted near it. Sorting this as the criteria, police denied permission.


