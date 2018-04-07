IPL 2018: Does MCA need special water supply for IPL, asks Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to clarify its stand as to if it proposes to request for more water for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The HC has also sought a similar clarification from the BMC.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla asked the MCA to clarify if the cricket body was planning to seek more water or a special supply of water from the BMC for the IPL season. The judges asked the MCA to spell on an affidavit if it was planning to ask for more water from the civic body for the purpose of maintaining the pitches and for other uses like sanitation and drinking.

This query received a prompt answer from the MCA counsel who said, “We are not seeking water for maintaining of the ground but yes for other purposes like sanitation and drinking. However, whether the cricket body is planning to ask for m1ore water or any special supply, I will get it clarified from the administration.”

The judges had asked a similar question to the BMC and had asked it to file an affidavit clarifying if it was going to make any special supply of water to the Wankhede stadium for the IPL season. However, the counsel of the civic body sought some more time from the bench as he had to consult the authorities of the BMC on this issue.

The judges were hearing an PIL filed by Loksatta Movement highlighting the misuse of water, especially when the state was reeling under severe water scarcity. The PIL sought directions to the state government to implement the Water Policy, which contemplates equitable distribution of water on a priority basis with domestic uses topping the list followed by agriculture, industrial, commercial and so on.

During the course of hearing, the counsel appearing for the BCCI informed the judges that the Water Policy has been revised and the ‘priorities’ seem to have changed due to the revision, which is done every five years.

Posting the matter for further hearing on next Friday, the judges directed the government to bring the updates Water Policy and its priorities for distribution of water.