INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram interrogated alongside Indrani Mukerjea for four hours

Mumbai: It was a break from Karti Chidambaram’s usual flamboyant visits to Mumbai. On Sunday morning, on arrival at the airport, CBI sleuths drove him immediately to Byculla woman’s jail, the current abode of former INX patron Indrani Mukerjea.

Under the glare of the CBI interrogators, Karti, the heavyweight son of P Chidambaram, was confronted by Indrani for nearly four hours. Though details of what transpired were not available, sources said the allegations and counter-allegations were duly recorded in the presence of the CBI probe team.

After the face-to-face, Karti told media persons in an aside that “false” and “politically motivated” allegations had been made against him. Also, he raised his hand in a defiant gesture after the meeting, indicating that he will not be intimidated by such custodial encounters.

The interface followed Indrani’s allegation that INX Media had coughed up 7,00,000 dollars to firms linked to Karti in 2008; by an uncanny coincidence, this happened around the time the UPA government gave INX Media nod for foreign exchange investments. This reportedly happened against the advice of the income tax department.

Mukerjea is a former director of INX Media (P) Ltd and she is lodged in Byculla jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. Legal experts have questioned whether her submission against Karti would be tenable in a court of law. A six-member CBI team and a woman police official carrying video camera and a tripod were part of the entourage that was witness to the 4-hour-long interface.

The prison officials were not involved in the hush-hush exercise. However, two women constables and a male guard were asked to keep a vigil outside the room where Mukerjea confronted Karti.

The former finance minister’s son was arrested at Chennai Airport on his return from the United Kingdom, in connection with an FIR lodged on May 15 last year alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds worth about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the union finance minister. No person in the FIPB has been named yet in the case.