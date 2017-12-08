INX media case: ED to interrogate Peter Mukherjea in money laundering case

Mumbai: The special Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) court on Thursday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Peter Mukherjea, money laundering case. The case also involves former finance minister and senior politician P Chidambaram’s son Karti.

The special court has allowed the ED to interrogate former media baron and owner of the INX media—Peter, for a total of two days. The agency would quiz Peter in the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged in. Earlier, the ED, as well as CBI, had moved applications before the special court seeking permission to interrogate Indrani, wife of Peter, who is also an accused in the case. It may be noted the CBI had initially registered a case against Indrani, her husband Peter and their channel INX media and also Karti Chidambaram.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered in Delhi also names several officers from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), a unit of the ministry of finance, over alleged financial misappropriation by granting clearance to Peter Mukerjea and Indrani’s media company INX Media in 2008. The agencies, both ED and CBI have claimed that Peter and Indrani siphoned at least Great Britain Pound (GBP) 90 million, outside India through unauthorised route like hawala.