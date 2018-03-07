INX Media case: ED officials quiz Peter Mukherjea for 6 hours in Arthur Road jail

Mumbai: A day after getting the court’s permission to quiz former media baron Peter Mukherjea in connection with the money-laundering case involving INX Media kickbacks, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday interrogated Mukherjea for nearly six-hour inside Arthur Road jail where he is imprisoned in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.

The sources told the Free Press Journal that a team of ED flew from Delhi to Mumbai to question Peter. The ED officials asked 20 straight questions to Peter in connection with the INX Media case in which Karti, son of a former union minister P Chidambaram, and others have been named in the FIR registered in 2008.

During ED questioning inside Arthur Road jail, sources claimed that Peter endorsed Indrani’s statement made before CBI. Peter has told ED officials that Karti had demanded for a million USD but INX Media paid him only 1 per cent of the FDI received. Karti had allegedly assured Peter that he will take care of the concerned bureaucrats involved to settle the matter and he need not make payment to anyone else for the settlement.

The role of Congress heavyweight P Chidambaram is under the scanner. Karti is accused of being involved in financial misappropriation over the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to Peter and Indrani Mukherjea’s media company INX Media, now known as 9X Media.

No ED official came on record to comment on Tuesday, but sources told the Free Press Journal that the agency has scanned nearly 2,721 files related to FIBP approvals. Totally 54 files of FIPB approvals were issued by the union finance ministry during the regime of Manmohan Singh-led UPA I and UPA II, which are being investigated.

Questions ED officials asked Peter are: