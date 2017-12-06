INX Media case: CBI to interrogate Indrani Mukherjea for four days

Mumbai: A special court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) to interrogate former INX media owner Indrani Mukherjea, in connection with the money laundering case. The case also involves former finance minister and senior politician P. Chidambaram’s son Karti.

The special court has allowed the CBI to interrogate Indrani for a total of four days. It may be noted that the CBI is the second agency which has sought permission to quiz Indrani, who is currently lodged in the Byculla women’s cell for her ‘prime’ role in the sensational murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved an application before the special court seeking permission to interrogate Indrani in the prison. The plea was allowed and accordingly, special judge J C Jagdale directed ED to quiz Indrani on November 24 and December 6.

The special court was again moved by the CBI, which initially registered a case against Indrani, her husband Peter Mukherjea, their channel INX media and also Karti Chidambaram. The First Information Report (FIR) registered in Delhi also names several officers from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), a unit of ministry of finance, over alleged financial misappropriation by granting clearance to Peter Mukerjea and Indrani’s media company INX Media in 2008. The agencies, both ED and CBI have claimed that Peter and Indrani siphoned at least Great Britain Pound (GBP) 90 millions, outside India through unauthorised route like hawala.