INX media case: CBI interrogates Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday morning in connection with the INX Media. Indrani was the former promoter and owner of the media group.

A CBI officer from Delhi visited the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning at around 11 am where Mukerjea has been lodged at the jail for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Mukerjea was interrogated regarding money laundering between INX and Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was interrogated by a team of CBI officers at the Bandra-Kurla complex office of the CBI. Karti was confronted with documentary evidence regarding a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. Karti was accused of allegedly receiving Rs 3.5 crore from INX Media in Mumbai which is now known as 9XMedia.

The officials had found details of Karti transferring Rs 1.8 crore into the bank account of an influential figure from his Royal Bank of Scotland account between 2006 and 2009. Former members of the FIPB had informed the CBI officers that they were misled by the INX Media proposal.

The CBI arrested Karti on February 28 from Chennai in connection with payoffs received from Peter Mukerjea and Indrani, the promoters of INX media. Karti was granted bail on March 23 by the Delhi High court in the case. The Supreme court has adjourned the bail plea of Karti uptil April 27. On Wednesday, the special CBI granted bail to Karti’s Chartered Accountant, S Bhaskararaman in connection with the case.