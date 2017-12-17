Interpol cancels Red Corner notice against Zakir Naik

Mumbai : In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments at the Centre and state, Interpol has cancelled the Red Corner Notice issued by it on the request of the Indian government for Dr Zakir Naik. Interpol has instructed all its offices to delete all data against Dr Naik from its files.

The decision was taken by Interpol’s Commission in its 102nd session held between 24-27 October 2017. This was conveyed by Interpol in a letter dated 11th December 2017. Interpol contended, “There was a severe lack of evidentiary basis, a failure by Indian authorities to follow due process of law, political and religious bias that formed the basis of such a notice, and lack of international interest.”

The Interpol’s Commission found after thorough examination, the request from the Indian National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol was not compliant with

Interpol’s rules and thus decided the lndian government’s request for Red Corner notice should be cancelled.

“Furthermore, the Interpol general secretariat has informed all Interpol NCB’s that it has deleted information relating to Dr Zakir Naik and urged all NCB’s to update their national databases accordingly.”

Interpol was listening to the request made by The National Central Bureau of Interpol of India made on 19 May 2017 pertaining to Dr Zakir Naik. The Indian NCB of Interpol had requested for Red Corner Notice of Dr Zakir Naik for “promoting enmity between two different religious groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, being a member of unlawful association etc.”