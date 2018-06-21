International Yoga Day 2018: Over 1.5 lakh children of BMC schools will celebrate yoga day

Mumbai: Around 1.5 lakh students and 15,000 teachers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools will be seen performing yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Thursday. “BMC schools at 44 different locations have been instructed to conduct yoga session for about 45 minutes. This year, around 1.5 lakh students along with 15,000 teachers and sub-staff will take part and perform various asanas,” said Mahesh Palkar, education officer.

The yoga sessions will be conducted in school assembly halls and will be divided into three parts. The first session will be conducted in the morning at 8am, another at 10.30am and the last one will be conducted at 12 noon. Shraddha Phansekar, Principal of Maharani Saibai Vidya Mandir, a BMC school in Malad, said, “We have been practising for the Yoga Day celebrations since two weeks. All students will be told to perform yogasanas, which will be taught by their teachers, in sessions. A song ‘Chand minute yoga to fayda hoga’ will be played during the sessions.”

According to Sanchita Gawde, a Maths teacher from Chikitsak Samuha Shirolkar High School in Girgaon, “Not only BMC schools, but all the city schools have been instructed to celebrate Yoga Day. A special guest, Yogi Baba, a disciple of yoga guru Ramdev,has been invited to guide the children on yogasanas and good dietary habits in our school. Children have been asked to bring yoga mats to school. Last year, parents were invited too.”