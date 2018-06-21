International Yoga Day 2018: Differently-abled people from Mumbai defy societal norms by performing yoga

Mumbai: A group of differently-abled people in Mumbai have defied societal norms by performing yoga on the eve of 4th edition of International Yoga Day.

Speaking to ANI, Nilotpal Mrinal said, “I represent a forum called national forum for differently abled. We as differently abled people have always tried to be a part of the society. On the eve of International Yoga Day, we have come forward to show the world that we are also fit as they are.” The group has also challenged President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to post their yoga videos, marking the day.

“Recently our sports minister had given a fitness challenge and now I want the president, prime minister and sports Minister to accept our challenge and show us how they will do yoga on International Yoga day,” Mrinal added. The challenge ‘HumFitTohIndiaFit’ went viral on social media last month after Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted a video message on his Twitter, urging the citizens of India to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Amitabh Bachchan, Prime Minister Modi, Hrithik Roshan, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, table tennis star Mankia Batra and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal took up the challenge and posted messages and videos supporting the cause. Sushil Shinde, another participant said, “We want everyone to perform Yoga because it keeps us fit mentally and physically. Our only demand from the government is to provide fitness centres for differently abled persons.” The fourth edition of International Yoga Day will be observed across the globe today. To celebrate the day, various Yoga training programmes, camps, seminars, workshops have been organised across the world at big levels.