International Yoga Day 2017: Our pick of best events in Mumbai

Mumbai is all set to hold the third edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday, June 21. After India highlighted the importance of yoga -which began in India 5,000 years ago – to the United Nations. Three years ago, ‘June 21’ was declared as the International Yoga Day, bringing together 176 countries to sign a resolution. In an attempt to make the yoga day a success various organisations and yoga studios will host camps and practice sessions. Here’s our guide of best events happening in Mumbai tomorrow.

Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga session

Yoga practitioner Priyanka Nair, popular for blindfolded yoga, is all set to make your day exciting. Nair will conduct a ‘Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga’ session at the House of Wow. The said yoga is style popularised by K. Pattabhi Jois during the 20th century and promoted as a modern-day form of classical Indian yoga. Ashtanga literally means eight limbs or branches. To celebrate International Yoga Day, there is a special offer, it will charge Rs 400 per person and if you get a friend along with you get a fifty per cent discount i.e. Rs 200 per person. Those interested can also sign up for regular batches held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Time: 7 am to 8 am

Venue: House of Wow, Natraj Building, Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry fee: Rs 400

Contact number: 98208 37487

Yogathon

Make the ‘International Yoga Day 2017’ memorable by enrolling for the Yogathon at the Bliss – The Yoga Studio. Participants are welcome to take the 108 Surya Namaskar challenge and get a reward along with certificate.

Time: 7 am

Venue: Bliss – The Yoga Studio, Bhakti Marg, Mulund West

Entry fee: Rs

Contact number: 98209 44332

Yoga and fun

Celebrate yoga day with interesting competitions and performances at Yog Power Studio. The yoga session will be conducted by yoga expert Prabha Yadav. The grand celebration also includes Surya Namaskar and plank competition, dance and yoga performances.

Time: 8 am to 10 am

Venue: Yog Power Studio, Kora Kendra Road, Borivali West

Contact number: 98195 95186

You-Ga

A never before treat for body, mind and soul called ‘You-Ga’. The entire day is power-packed with wellness workshops, master classes and therapies, suitable for every age group. The session offers glimpse of ancient yogic and vedic wisdom, alternative medicines and therapies and mystic traditions and rituals.

Time: 7 am

Venue: The Integral Space, Opp Palladium Mall, High Street Phoenix, Janata Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Entry fee: Free

Contact number: 98209 41423

Master the art of staying calm

Learn the art of staying calm this yoga day with yoga instructor Natasha Goel. The session will you to learn yoga asanas.

Time: 4:30 pm

Venue: Infinity Mall, New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West

Entry fee: Free

Yoga by the bay

Join the celebration with the ‘Art of Living’ to experience, nurture and spread the true spirit of yoga. The session is open to all. Participants need to carry their own yoga mats and rain-wear.

Time: 6:45 am to 7:45 am

Venue: Meeting point – signal near Flora Restaurant, Worli Sea Face

Entry fee: Free

Contact number: 98333 43041