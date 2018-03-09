International Women’s Day: Mumbai female police employees get CPR training

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day around 60 female police employees were given a training of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency session at the Zen Multi specialty hospital. A senior doctor said blood test, Body mass index and eye check-up were also done of these employees.

Female Police employees underwent extensive physiotherapy sessions to battle stress on daily routine and were also imparted training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) an emergency procedure, performed in an effort to save a casualty from Heart attack until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person. The main purpose of the workshop is the immediate help rendered to the casualty and then reaching the same to the nearest medical facility thereby reducing the mortality rate subsequently improving the quality of life for the survivor.

Dr Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Hospital said change in lifestyle, stress and high blood pressure are the leading factor of heart attack. “Everyone is required to know at least basic CPR, which is the main objective of workshop. Every minute that goes by during a cardiac arrest without CPR decreases a patient’s chances of survival by 10 per cent,” added Dr Patankar. “It is the fact that police employee’s job involves too much stress and pressure and less amount of to educate the employees as they are highly susceptible to High BP “adds Dr Patankar.

Deepika Kumari celebrates with 50 children of Magic Bus

Ladies First and Magic Bus celebrated International Women’s Day by screening the inspiring story of acclaimed Olympic archer Deepika Kumari to 50 children from Magic Bus. Magic Bus focuses on moving children and youth out of poverty by nurturing them on a journey from childhood to livelihood. The screening was followed by a Q&A session with the children of Magic Bus and Deepika Kumari, with the event concluding with a Magic Bus activity-based session on the Godrej One grounds.

Ladies first is the first Netflix original documentary from India and is directed by Uraaz Bahl and produced by Shaana Levy-Bahl, with two-time Academy Award and Emmy Award winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy being the films executive producer. Post the screening Deepika Kumari stated, “It was really nice to have the opportunity to interact with the children of Magic Bus, and it made me so happy that they watched my documentary film. I hope they are motivated by seeing a film like Ladies First and since I love speaking with children, I had a chance to engage with them on the topic of sports and its importance. Which I hope is something they can take away from this film”.

Speaking on the special screening Uraaz Bahl said, “We always had the intention of using this film as a vehicle to inspire young girls and children in India to break boundaries and aspire to fight for what they want. Having Deepika interact with the children today and given the great work that Magic Bus does, I think this has been one of the most fulfilling days in the whole journey of making this film.”