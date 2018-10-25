International Artist’s Day 2018: Mumbai’s one of a kind exhibition that beams social impact

As Henri Matisse once said, “Creativity takes courage”…and such creative juices are what artists are made of. On October 25 as we celebrate International Artist’s Day, we pay our tribute to all those creative souls who have set out to flag themselves in history. Whether it’s a simple painting on a canvas, a fabric woven with delicate hands, gazing at an ancient sculpture, or simply a modern installation at your local museum, art reflects in all things around us and is more than what is obvious to the naked eye.

The Design: Impact Awards, a grants program for product design instituted by Titan Company Ltd in collaboration with Tata Trusts, brings together a 4-day multimedia exhibition of the top 100+ design innovations for social impact. The exhibition, which is a part of the larger program, is on view at the Museum Plaza, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, from October 25 to 28.

With reference to inventions that would mean some serious social impact, all the entries to the program were exhibited in the form of interactive installations that employed audio, video and mixed media. The cabinets included inventions such as reusable sanitary pads, helmets to avoid air pollution, and many more. The Design: Impact Awards team is also conducting fun quizzes throughout the day at the venue.

Details

Exhibition Venue: Museum Plaza, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, 91A Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Byculla East, Mumbai 400027

Timings: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm | last entry 5:30 pm Closed on Wednesdays and certain public holidays

Entry charges: Museum entry ticket applicable.