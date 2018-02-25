Insurance cos told to deposit compensation into accounts

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday directed insurance companies to deposit the compensation given to farmers under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme directly into their bank accounts.

The state’s agricultural department told these companies to deposit the compensation, given to farmers as part of the 2017 kharif scheme for damage to crops like paddy, moong, urad and soyabean, within a week. Following a review by Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, the state’s Additional Principal Secretary Vijay Kumar convened a meeting of the five insurance firms involved in the scheme.