Inspiring! Overcoming hardships, boy from Bandra slum clears IIT-JEE

Growing up on the less glamorous side of Bandra in Raju Nagar didn’t stop 17-year-old Masoom Farooqui from having glamorous dreams. With cricket on his mind, securing an IIT seat was not even an alternate reality. However, Masoom, a zari worker’s son ranked 2,593rd in 2.2 lakh students who took IIT-JEE (Advance) Exam, the results for which were announced yesterday.

Masoom Farooqui failed his class X pre-board exams three years ago. He had no hopes of continuing with his education, let alone becoming an engineer. With such ranking, Masoom is hopeful of a seat for the Mechanical Engineering course at the IIT Bombay. His family— parents and three siblings— are naturally overjoyed at what Masoom has achieved. Hailing from a slum in Bandra West, Masoom had always been inclined towards a career in cricket— an interest that had led to his failure in the pre-boards.

Masoom, an off-spinner made it to the under-16 team of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). However, since his family did not have enough identity proofs, he was not able to get a MCA card and hence dropped out. It was then his elder sister Tarannum, took him under her tutelage. Then with a month’s preparation, Masoom scored 78 per cent in the Class X Board exams. That’s when she realised that he had an excellent grasping power and pushed him to prepare for IITs. However, his family could not afford to send Masoom for coaching classes. His father barely manages to get Rs 8,000 a month on an average. Seeing his potential, his sister Tarannum advised him to apply for Anjuman-i-Islam Rahmani 30 – a coaching program for JEE and other entrance exams for children from underprivileged backgrounds. While he passed their entrance exam, he did not clear the interview.

Through this two-year course, the trust spent Rs 2 lakh per student per year. The trust provided accommodation, food, medical facilities as well as the fee for Rahmani’s expertise. Of the 15 candidates in Mumbai who cleared the JEE exam, Masoom scored the highest. The trust will now bear the expenses of Masoom’s engineering course.