Innovation: Man from Chembur invents system to generate electricity from urine

Mumbai: In what could be termed as a turning point in power generation sector, Himanshu Raghav, a Chembur resident and an Engineering student, has come up with a system that can generate power from human and animal urine. Although the energy generated through urine is not enough to run an air conditioner or television, it can easily light around four LED bulbs or lights in one’s house if managed at personal level. “One needs around 1.5 volts to light a bulb. A three-litre urine tank would easily generate 6 volts of electricity. The larger the tank, more will be the electricity output,” said Raghav.

To support his work, he was funded by Waste Management Venture, a Thane-based company founded by Vikal Chaurasiya, and his guide Santosh Dalvi. “If things fall in line, days are not fat that every bit of waste will be converted into best and people will have their own power generation units in their premises. This project is something that any Indian can easily adopt,” said Chaurasiya.

Since this technology can be used in homes on personal level, there is no need for the remote areas to be connected to the grid and hence this has a wider reach. The whole set would be made in less than a week and cost as less as Rs 6,000 for three litre urine capacity. Thirty per cent less energy as compared to water electrolysis is used and gives around 36 per cent cheaper hydrogen.

“On an average, around 58 per cent of energy need in India is catered by coal, which is a non-renewable source and also has many disadvantages in respect to environment and health. I see this 58 per cent as scope,” said Raghav. Plans are to install this system in public toilets in mumbai and do the testing. “We feel the output will be enough for the public toilets to sustain their own energy need. Once we are ready and work out some details, we will approach the civic body to install the system across all public toilets,” Chaurasiya said.