Initiate criminal action against Fodder scam offenders: Bombay High Court to Maharashtra government

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday warned the Maharashtra government of initiating action including suspensions of its officials, if they fail to set criminal law in motion against the errant persons named in the fodder scam. The HC has granted one weeks time to the government to initiate criminal action against the errant persons. A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre heard a Criminal Public Interest Litigation (CRPIL) seeking criminal action against the errant persons, who executed the fodder scam.

According to the petition, the government has till date not take any criminal action against the offenders, who caused a huge loss to the public exchequer. The petition claimed the government has let the offenders walk scot-free by imposing some heavy fines. Irked by this, the judges said, “This is certainly not the way to function. If this is your attitude, we would infer that you are letting these offenders go. It is the duty of the government to ensure offenders are brought to book and are punished for their crime.”