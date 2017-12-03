Indywood Film Carnival to redefine cultural space through films, music

Hyderabad : In an attempt to bring about a cultural transformation, Indywood Film Carnival 2017, hosted at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad aims to enhance the inclination towards film-making, performing arts, creative and music genre among students.

The carnival aimed to redefine the cultural space by focussing on education, entertainment and infotainment through films, photography, cultural contests and music competitions.

Over 1000 8K home theatre screens and dubbing centres will be established at various regions to provide students an opportunity to learn. Students will have access to these screens as it will be used to showcase short films, feature films and documentaries. Also, students can produce their own films with profound sound quality through facilities provided in these theatres.

Along with home theater screens, dubbing centres will be established for students to dub any film in approximately 100 languages. Sohan Roy, chairman and founder of Indywood, said, “We aim to redefine the education space by providing ample opportunities to our students. Through these initiatives we want to enhance the inclination of students towards filmmaking, music, literature, culture and other creative fields.”

“We want to bring all the young minds, aspiring talent and industry experts under one roof. By 2020, India will be the first country to provide such high end facilities for a creative industry revolving around the youth,” Roy added.

Students revealed they are keen towards the creative industry but are often unaware of the existing opportunities. Arya Ved, a student said, “Most of us are clueless about what to do with our talent. Now with emerging social media and exposure we are undergoing a cultural transformation. Education is not just about knowledge but about holistic development where we grow as successful individuals.”

Also, the festival witnessed the launch of the Billionaires Club which included 50 billionaires of Indian origin, panel discussions, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions, awards for various aspects of filmmaking like cinematography, still photography, animation, production and documentary.

Over 2,000 students showcase their talent

Over 2,000 students from different regions of India exhibited their skills and showcased their talent at Indywood Film Carnival 2017, hosted at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The four day carnival hosted a talent hunt consisting of 22 categories and an award ceremony for students to expand their knowledge and provide a platform to explore talent.

These students from different states participated in this event to exhibit their skills. Students participated in various kinds of performing arts like dance, drama, mono-acting, singing, dubsmash, rap and live instrumental music. Students exclaimed this is the platform for growth and a door to new opportunities. Shreyas Shetty, a student who participated in the music event, said, “For the first time we have got an chance to compete with other folks from all over India. I have come from Kerala and this competition has been a great experience.”