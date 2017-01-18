Indrani, Peter Mukherjea charged for Sheena murder, Indrani files for divorce

Mumbai: After a series of sensational twists and turns, a special CBI court on Tuesday charged Indrani, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna for murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy in the killing of their daughter Sheena Bora.

The court also charged Indrani and Khanna with attempt to murder for making two ‘failed’ attempts to kill Mikhail. This comes in response to the statements made by Mikhail in the supplementary chargesheet. The court has, however, dropped charges of poisoning Mikhail, which was sought by the Central Bureau of Investigations.

The court has also invoked charges of using forged documents against Indrani. This charge is in response to the case of CBI wherein the agency claims Indrani had allegedly used forged documents pertaining to Sheena’s resignation as well as for some property transaction.

In addition, the special court also framed charges of destruction of evidence and giving false information to the investigating agencies, against all the three accused.

However, the court dropped charges of causing hurt by giving poison, extortion, cheating and dishonestly inducing property and forgery.

Special Judge Hemant Mahajan summoned Indrani, Peter and Khanna to the witness box and explained the charges he has invoked against them. After hearing the charges, Indrani was about to burst in tears while Peter was seemingly tense. Khanna remained calm and was seen smiling. In his detailed order, Judge Mahajan said, “I have carefully gone through the statements of all the witnesses, particularly the security person who was on duty during the relevant period at Marlow Bunglow. I have also considered the statements of Rahul Mukerjea, Kajal Sharma and also that of Shyamvar Rai, who has now turned into an approver.”

After hearing the charges framed against them, the trio pleaded ‘not guilty’ and told the court they are ready to face trial.

Accordingly, Judge Mahajan said he would commence the trial against the three from February 1.

Going by the procedure, the special court would start recording the evidence, which is available with the prosecution. The court would examine and cross-examine all the witnesses through the prosecution as well as the defence lawyers.

Socialite wants divorce

After being informed about the charges against her, Indrani approached the special judge and sought permission to file a divorce application in the Family Court. She also sought permission from the special court to make changes to her Will.

The special court was of the view that it is her personal issue and she is at liberty to take any decision, and accordingly asked her to directly approach the Family Court.