Indrani Mukerjea may have overdosed on drugs while being escorted to court: Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Byculla jail authorities have sought an authorisation from the JJ Hospital to record the statements of Indrani Mukerjea, former media baron and inmate at the Byculla jail. Mukerjea has been lodged at the jail for the charges of murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

According to Rajvardhan Sinha, IGP (Prisons),” We are seeking an authorisation from the doctors to record Indrani Mukerjea’s statement. We are waiting for the approval. If we get the approval for recording her statement at the hospital, then we will follow the procedure. I cannot comment on any report of Hinduja hospital. We are awaiting the final discharge report from JJ hospital which will be available once Mukerjea is discharged from the hospital.”

“Mukerjea had an overdose of anti-depressants of another medicine which is different from the one prescribed and given to her under the supervision of the JJ hospital doctors and the jail doctor. The anti-depressants are the same which she had consumed in 2015. Every day, Mukerjea is given half a tablet of the regular medicine which is given to her to keep her anxiety in check since she has a clot in her brain and may be prone to a brain hemorrhage in future. I cannot comment regarding Mukerjea hoarding any unprescribed anti-depressants inside the jail, ” said the officer.

“There is a strong possibility that the overdose incident may have happened outside the jail while being escorted to the court. We are conducting the inquiry in that direction. The overdose was certainly not an outcome of the medicines that Mukerjea has been taking under the supervision of the jail guard and the jail doctor. Proper diary entries are made in a day-to day basis regarding the medicines given to Mukerjea. It will take a few days for the final discharge report to be handed over to us,” said Sinha.

“There is no threat to Mukerjea or any prison inmate.We have taken extreme precaution, care and safety of all the inmates. After the rioting incident last year, Mukerjea has been kept separately along with two other inmates. The jail superintendent has segregated and reshuffled the jail inmates so that such incidents can be curbed. Based on the doctor’s final diagnosis, evaluation and medical reports , we will be able to ascertain if she needs any psychiatric treatment or a counsellor. Our jail doctor never felt the need for any counselling or special care for Mukerjea,” Sinha added.

As part of the inquiry, the statements of seven persons, the inmates of the jail and the jail officials have been recorded so far. The statements of other inmates and escorts will be recorded soon.

JJ docIndrani better, responding to verbal commands: JJ docMumbai: Indrani Mukerjea regained consciousness on Tuesday after being under a state of drowsiness for over five days. The doctors said she was responding to verbal commands, well-oriented and her general condition was improving. “Her fever has come down and the brain activity is normal. Her blood reports were normal but her urine report from Hinduja Hospital came positive for a high dosage of benzodiazepine,” said Dr SD Nanandkar, Dean of JJ Hospital. The drug, being an anti-depressant mainly used for treatment of anxiety and insomnia. CT and MRI scans of Mukerjea had revealed ischaemic changes in the brain, which restrict blood supply to tissues, causing shortage of oxygen. Doctors suggest it could be due to drug overdose. “Her pupils were constricted which indicated chances of a drug overdose,” added Dr Nanandkar. She will be discharged on Thursday. – Staff Reporter

Nearly three days after Indrani Mukherjea was admitted to JJ Hospital, a special CBI court on Tuesday allowed her legal team to visit her in the hospital. The special court allowed the application filed by Indrani’s counsel Gunjan Mangla, seeking permission to meet Indrani in the hospital. Confirming the news, Mangla said, “We will meet her on Wednesday”. “It is only after meeting her and going through the medical records we will take a call as to if we have to file an application for her safety in the Byculla jail or nor,” the advocate added. She confirmed that Indrani’s daughter – Vidhie desires to meet her. “Vidhie is in the city. She desires to meet her mother but I am not sure if she would accompany us tomorrow or not,” Mangla said. – Staff Reporter