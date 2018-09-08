Indrani Mukerjea is safer inside than out; court rejects bail plea

Mumbai: The CBI court has dismissed the bail application of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case, stating that her apprehension of threat to life was ‘‘over-exaggerated and unacceptable’’.

Indrani had filed a bail application in the first week of August through her counsel Gunjan Mangla, citing ill-health and a “threat” to her life in the prison. The court, however, rejected her plea, saying she would be much safer inside the jail than outside. Judge JC Jagdale recalled that earlier too Indrani had applied for bail, on similar medical grounds.

On Indrani’s threat perception, since she is a witness in the Manjula Shetye’s murder case where jail authorities are accused, Jagdale said, “Though she is a witness in the Manjula Shetye case, as per information provided by the jail authority, she has been kept under CCTV surveillance in her cell; also 24×7 guards are provided for her safety and security.” “The jail authority have also said that if this arrangement is not adequate, then they will shift her to any other cell,” added Jagdale

While claiming a threat to life, Indrani’s bail application had listed her statement against an influential minister and the other accused in the Manjula Shetye’s murder case, who are out on bail. In such a scenario, Jagdale reasoned, “The accused are out on bail, so the threat is greater outside than inside. Also, she won’t have protection outside. Therefore, this contention is over-exaggerated and unacceptable.”