IndiasRoadAhead live updates: Nitin Gadkari, prominent panelists discuss India’s Road Ahead

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari delivered the keynote address at India’s Road Ahead conference at ITC Grand Central, Parel in Mumbai. The event is being organised by Free Press Journal and Moneycontrol.

Here the live updates for the India’s Road Ahead conference that features Nitin Gadkari and other panelists in Mumbai

Samruddhi expressway a great project and also cut short travelling time btw Mumbai and Nagpur: Kiran Kurundkar (Jt Managing Director, MSRDC)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Ashok Karnani, Abhishek Karnani (Directors, The Free Press Journal), Gautam Shelar (Business head, moneycontrolcom), Manish Maheshwari (CEO, Network18)

Ashok Karnani (Director, The Free Press Journal) & Gautam Shelar (Business head, moneycontrolcom) giving a token of appreciation to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Bharamala is a very good and innovative project from the government: Anil Taneja (ceo, IAMCL)

Real change in infrastructure came from Vajpayee govt: Sudhir Hoshing (Joint Managing Director, IRB Infra)

We still have a long way to go for India's infrastructure: Rajat Gupta (Senior partner,McKinsey Mumbai)

We should start thinking about next challenges about roads now: Rajat Gupta (from McKinsey)

We working on a innovative project btw Mumbai-Delhi corridor which will have two lane dedicated for electric vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

We trying to bring garden which will be spread on 800 acre of land for Mumbaikars: Nitin Gadkari

Leh-Ladak tunnel project worth Rs Rs 16, 000 crore coming up: Nitin Gadkari

I have zero tolerance against corruption: Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-Meerut expressway will be inaugurated by this month end: Nitin Gadkari

Delhi's National Expressway 2 expressway will be inaugurated in January: Nitin Gadkari

My ministry working on giving employment to 1 crore youths: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai-Varodara project worth Rs 45,000 crore is coming up: Nitin Gadkari

Maharashtra govt working on converting waste water into biofuel: Nitin Gadkari

Rs 1000 cr cruise terminal coming up near Wadala: Nitin Gadkari

After this conference Iam going to Girgaum Chowpatty for seaplane trail: Nitin Gadkari

This month we will inaugurate Goa cruise service: Nitin Gadkari

Roads brings prosperity and development, so for India's growth roads are important: Nitin Gadkari

The 10 panelists part of India’s Road Ahead Conference are

1.CP Joshi, secretary road, PWD, Maharashtra

2. Indranil Pan, group economist at IDFC Bank Ltd

3. Karunakaran Ramchand, MD of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited

4. Rajat Gupta, senior partner in McKinsey’s Mumbai office

5. Sanjeev Kaushik, chairman and managing director of India Infrastructure Finance Company

6. Sudhir Hoshing, joint MD at IRB Infra

7. Kiran Kurundkar, joint managing director at MSRDC

8. R K Singh, member – finance, NHAI

9. Arif Rizwy, DGM – Head Accessories, Customisation & Business Solution, at Mahindra & Mahindra

10. S G Paretkar, Director at AFCONS