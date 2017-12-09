Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / #IndiasRoadAhead live updates: Nitin Gadkari, prominent panelists discuss India’s Road Ahead

#IndiasRoadAhead live updates: Nitin Gadkari, prominent panelists discuss India’s Road Ahead

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 09, 2017 11:45 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari delivered the keynote address at India’s Road Ahead conference at ITC Grand Central, Parel in Mumbai. The event is being organised by Free Press Journal and Moneycontrol.

Here the live updates for the India’s Road Ahead conference that features Nitin Gadkari and other panelists in Mumbai

The 10 panelists part of India’s Road Ahead Conference are

1.CP Joshi, secretary road, PWD, Maharashtra

2. Indranil Pan, group economist at IDFC Bank Ltd

3. Karunakaran Ramchand, MD of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited

4. Rajat Gupta, senior partner in McKinsey’s Mumbai office

5. Sanjeev Kaushik, chairman and managing director of India Infrastructure Finance Company

6. Sudhir Hoshing, joint MD at IRB Infra

7. Kiran Kurundkar, joint managing director at MSRDC

8. R K Singh, member – finance, NHAI

9. Arif Rizwy, DGM – Head Accessories, Customisation & Business Solution, at Mahindra & Mahindra

10. S G Paretkar, Director at AFCONS

