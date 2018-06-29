Indian envoys visit Mumbai Metro III site

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday organised a site visit for Indian Ambassadors and High Commissioners as a part of the ‘familiarisation visit of heads of Indian missions for promotion of Indian states abroad’ at CST Metro 3 station site, Azad Maidan.

Indian Ambassadors and High Commissioners had a first-hand site experience of this mega project and its technology. Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC, presented the complexity of the project and how it is being implemented.

Dignitaries present at the event were Indian Ambassadors Ahmad Javed (Saudi), Ravi Bangar (Colombia), Sangeeta B (Belarus), l Prashant Pise (Tunisia), Atul M Gotsurve (North Korea), Azar AH Khan (Turkmenistan), and Indian High Commissioners Ajay M. Gondane (Aus) and Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (Fiji).