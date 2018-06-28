Indian envoys visit Mumbai Metro construction site

Mumbai: A group of Indian Ambassadors and High Commissioners on Thursday visited a key construction site of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) here, an official said.

These envoys went to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Metro 3 station site at Azad Maidan for a first-hand experience of the world-class technology in use there, MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said.

These included India’s Ambassadors Ahmad Javed (Saudi Arabia), Ravi Bangar (Colombia), Sangeeta Bahadur (Belarus), L. Prashant Pise (Tunisia), Atul M. Gotsurve (North Korea), Azar A.H. Khan (Turkmenistan), and Indian High Commissioners Ajay M. Gondane (Australia) and Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (Fiji).

“The MMRC briefed them on the project’s complexity and how it is being implemented, as part of the familiarisation visits of heads of Indian missions for the promotion of Indian states abroad,” she said.

The envoys showed keen interest in the approaches and processes followed by the MMRC on various issues pertaining to the Mumbai Metro.

They were briefed on the project and its implementation by Bhide, MMRC Director-Projects S.K. Gupta and Executive Director R. Ramana, among others.