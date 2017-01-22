Indian Army sepoy Family, Entire Village Ecstatic

Mumbai : Indian Army sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan’s kin and residents of his native village Bohivir in Dhule district of Maharashtra were overjoyed on his release on Saturday by Pakistan. His family thanked authorities for securing his safe return. By the time Chandu reached the Indian border, firecrackers were burst in Bohivir and his family celebrated Diwali. His family had not celebrated Diwali last year after he was captured. The entire village danced to folk music after Chandu entered India from Pakistan.

Chandu’s brother and his entire family is ecstatic with his return. “Hum bahut aanandit hain. Viswas nahi ho raha hai ki Chandu wapas aa gaya (We are extremely happy. I am yet to believe that Chandu has come back safe to India),” said Chandu’s elder brother Bhushan, who broke into tears of joy.

Bhushan, who is also an Indian soldier, caught a flight on Saturday night from Aurangabad to meet his brother Chandu in Delhi.

“We had not celebrated Diwali last year as the entire village was mourning after Chandu was detained in Pakistan. Today the entire gathered at the house of Chandu to celebrate Diwali,” said Sushil Vijay Sonawane, a childhood friend of Chandu.

People from nearby villages including Velhane, Gartad and Junawane also made a beeline to Chandu’s house to join the celebration.

“No one had imagined that Chandu will be brought back safely to India. But the Minister of State (Defence) Subhash Bhamre has made it possible.

He is like god for us,” said Sonawane, who added that people will welcome Bhamre in a grand manner once he returns to his parliamentary constituency, Dhule.

Chandu’s grandmother Lilabai Patil died of cardiac arrest in September in Gujarat after she heard of Chandu‘s arrest in Pakistan. Her funeral was performed in Bohivir village which was attended by over 6000 people including local politicians across all parties, police and bureaucrats who bid a tearful farewell to the grandmother of an Indian soldier.

After thorough discussion, the whole village had unanimously decided that the holy ritual of scattering of her (Lilabai) ashes will be conducted only after Chandu’s safe return, which many believed was impossible.

“Now the holy ritual of scattering her ashes will be done at the hands of Chandu,” said Sonawane. Chandu’s parents died when he was very young and he was brought up by his maternal uncle in Bohivir village. His elder sister Rupali, now married, will come to meet her relatives from Indore.