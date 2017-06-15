In pictures: Revisiting 1993 Mumbai serial blasts

The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court will pronounce the final judgement on June 17, 2017, against gangster Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa and five other accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The attacks left 257 people dead and around 700 injured. The masterminds, Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, behind the attacks are still at large. It has been a little over 24 years after the serial blasts rocked Mumbai. Most of the bombs were planted in cars and scooters.

The 13-serial explosions that took place in Mumbai (then Bombay) on March 12, 1993 at quick intervals spanning two hours. The 13 locations are Mumbai Stock Exchange building, Masjid-Mandvi Corporation Bank Branch, Zaveri Bazaar, Fisherman’s Colony in Mahim Causeway, Plaza Cinema, Katha Bazaar, Century Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Air India building, Terminal at Sahar Airport (current CSIA), Hotel Juhu Centaur, Worli and Passport Office.

Investigations revealed that the attacks were carried out by mafia don Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon as a revenge to the atrocities committed on the Muslims post the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya by Hindu mobs. Both the masterminds are still at large. The attacks are considered to be the first most destructive and precisely coordinated serial explosions in India’s history. Mumbai Police cracked the case within two days of the attacks.

Here are few pictures of the ‘Black Friday’.



Disfigured remains of BEST bus destroyed in blast near Century Bazaar, Worli.





The blast at the Air India building left 20 dead.