In pictures: Navy Day celebration in Mumbai that captures the spirit of Indian Navy

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day in India to mark the glorious victory of the Indian Navy in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and to show gratitude to the Navy personnel who brought the country this moment of pride. The day is a tribute to the courage and determination made by the Indian Navy during the India-Pakistan 1971 war. On December 4, 1971, the Indian Navy executed the Operation Trident. The attack was on Pakistan Naval headquarters that sank PNS Ghazi. The attack killed over 500 Pakistani Navy personnel and destroyed four Pakistani vessels. The operation was successful without a single Indian casualty. Since then December 4 is celebrated as the Navy Day by Indian Navy. To celebrate the day, Navy personnel performed at the beating retreat at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday. Hundreds of people thronged the Gateway of India to witness the celebration of the Navy Day. Here are some pictures of the rehearsal day that showcases the spirit and courage of the Indian Navy.

An Indian Naval band performs during a rehearsal of the Navy Day celebration in front of the Gateway of India.

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy take part in a simulated hostage rescue operation at The Gateway of India during a rehearsal for Navy Day celebrations on December 2, 2017.

Indian Navy sailors take part in a rehearsal for Navy Day celebrations in front of The Gateway of India in Mumbai on December 2, 2017.

Pictures source: AFP / Punit Paranjpe