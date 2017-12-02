In pictures: Mumbai celebrates Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi with great fervour

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is one of the biggest festival of Muslims which is being celebrated today in India and also in many other countries. The occasion of celebration is Prophet Mohammad’s (P.B.U.H) birthday. On this day, processions are taken out where tons of Muslims participate and come together to recite Naat-Shareef (Exalted Poetry) and sing hymns in praise of the Prophet Muhammad.

Some people participate by setting up stalls to distribute food items, drinks, etc for people who participate in the rally. Mosques are decorated with beautiful lights and flags, people put flags on their balcony, or, around the windows of their house.

One of the rallies was conducted in Vasai (W) and massive number of people participated in the procession and were seen carrying flags and wearing green ribbons.

“This is the day when our Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) was born, we should live in harmony this is the teaching of our Prophet and through this procession we are conveying this message” says Mohammad Sabir Khan who organised refreshment for the people at a procession in Vasai (W).

According to Islamic belief, the Prophet was born on the 12 day of Rabi-al-Awwal in 570 AD in the city of Mecca. While some historians trace the origin of the celebrations to Turkey, few argue it began in Egypt.