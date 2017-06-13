In pictures Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Paool Pujan ceremony of Lalbaugcha Raja

Celebration of festival has started and most important festival of Maharashtra Ganesh Chaturthi is just few months ahead. But before the Ganesh Chaturthi,The `Paool Pujan’ ceremony of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav pandal took place on Tuesday (June 13), during this puja devotees pay respect to giant sculpture of a foot of Ganesh idol. Offering of fruits , coconut and betel nuts are offered to the feet of lord Ganesh.

The puja usually take place around 60-70 days before Ganesh Chaturthi and after this puja the sculptors work immensely hard, day and night to make this magnificent idol of Lalbaugcha Raja on the foot of the lord Ganesh which was previously worshiped during Ganesh Muhurat Poojan or Paool Pujan.





Talking about Lalbaugcha Raja it is the most famous Ganapati in Mumbai, kept at Lalbaug, a prominent locality in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The idol is kept for public display for Eleven days thereafter it is immersed on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi. It is believed that this Idol of Lord Ganesha is Navsacha Ganpati (which means the “one who fulfills all wishes”) and hence over 1.5 million people visit this Ganesh Pandal daily during the 10-day Ganesha festival.