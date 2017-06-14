In pictures: Cutting down of trees for Mumbai Metro 3 project

Mumbai Metro 3 work is in full swing and we can see that in South Mumbai, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is chopping down the trees for Metro 3. Soon Mumbaikars will get gift as Metro, but before that tons of trees are cut down to make this project successful.

A petitions was filled by South Mumbai residents against cutting of trees for the SEEPZ-Colaba underground Metro, but it was turned down by Bombay High Court .The court asked the complainants to be ‘pragmatic’. Mumbai should have developed a metro network “30 years ago”, the court said, adding that the opposition to the project was further delaying the work.





Apart from this there is delay in rain and soon Mumbaikars will face water problem, every summer is getting hotter and temperature is rising all this is because of environmental change which is taking place in our society. But cutting of this tree will lead in infrastructural development of Mumbai and will benefit the people of city.There is another side of the story this will also effect our environment and people of this city will face problems in coming future.

Government is educating people to plant trees and making aware about global warming and disadvantages of it, but the pictures seems to be different.