In Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, BJP plans Congress-mukt Maharashtra

Mumbai: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to ‘hijack’ the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, telling the Congress, Gandhi is not the property of the Congress alone. It has organised a ‘Swachhata se Samvad Yatra,’ from October 2 to January 30, 2019. Both dates are important, since the first date marks the birth anniversary of Gandhi, while the second is his death anniversary.

Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the BJP has decided to fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, by dissolving the Congress in his 150th birth anniversary year. The BJP organised a two-day meeting with party functionaries at its Vasant Smruti office, at Dadar, on Wednesday and Thursday. After the first meeting, Mungantiwar told the media, “The BJP has decided to fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, who had said the Congress must be dissolved after India’s Independence. Gandhi had said, the Congress had been formed for India’s freedom. Once India gets Independence, the party should be dissolved. We will fulfil Gandhiji’s dream in his 150th birth anniversary year,” said Mungantiwar.

Mungantiwar added, the government would celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi and the BJP will also celebrate it at the party level. The party has published a booklet, ‘15 varsha banam 4 varsha’ — a comparative book on the achievements of BJP government in four years, vis-a-vis the failures of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in its 15-year rule.

There will be 150 party workers who will participate in the yatra from every zilla parishad. This yatra will pass through all 288 assembly constituencies and a local BJP leader will led this yatra in that constituency. “The booklet will be circulated among people. They will be informed how the erstwhile Congress-NCP government took care of their own cooperative sansthas (organisations) and institutions, instead of taking care of the development of the state,” said the minister.