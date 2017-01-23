Mumbai: In 2016, The Western Railways recovered 3 crore in fines

Mumbai: The Western Railways has recovered Rs. 3 crore in fines from ticketless commuters, ticket brokers, and, hawker in Mumbai. The railways has collected around 61 lakh from hawkers, and, passengers who travelled without tickets by trains.

From ticket brokers, break through in women’s compartment, and, hawkers the total amount of Rs.2.98 crore was collected by the railway force on the Western Railways.

In suburb local trains or on the railways station we see that the hawkers sit on the bridge, station and around the station premises. Which causes trouble to commuter while travelling by local trains.

Last year, the Railways Protection Force took strict action against any form of crime which was held at station, and, around the station. In 2016, around 13 thousand cases were filed at the railways police station, and, Rs 61.7 lakh fine was recovered.

And also from ladies compartment or handicapped coach, the passengers who travelling without permission from them a total of Rs 71 lakh amount was recovered. Also passengers who crossed the track between two platform were charged by RPF. Around 13 thousand cases were filed, and, Rs 46 lakh was recovered by the commuters.