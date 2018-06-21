In 2 separate incidents, bodies found at Powai and Versova

Mumbai: Bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man were found at two different spots in the city on Wednesday. The teenager is believed to have drowned at Versova beach on Wednesday afternoon, while the 50-year-old’s body was found near Powai lake.

Nasreen alias Shifa Farookh Qureshi, 17, was found near Holiday Inn at Chowpatty. An Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been registered by the Versova police.

Nasreen and her friends Fazal, Faizan and Shivani had visited Versova Chowpatty on Tuesday at 12.30 pm. Faizan and Shivani returned to Versova Metro station at 3.30 pm. However, Nasreen and her friend Fazal stayed back at Versova Chowpatty. As they both did not return home, their parents began frantically searching for them.

An Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been registered and Nasreen’s body has been sent to Bhabha Hospital for post mortem. Mohammed Arif Qureshi, 38, Nasreen’s uncle identified the body.

In the other incident, the body of Vilas Parshuram Ambre, 50, was found opposite Trap Lounge near Powai Lake on Wednesday morning at 8 am by a passerby. Powai Police reached the spot for further investigation.

According to Anil Pophale, Senior Police Inspector, Powai Police, “We have found an Aadhaar card from the wallet of the deceased. An ADR has been registered. We are yet to record the statements of Ambre’s family members. The reason for his death is not yet known.” Ambre is a resident of Lok Kailash building at Mulund (W).