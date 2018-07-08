IMD WARNS OF HEAVY RAIN FOR NEXT 5 DAYS

Take note Mumbaikars!

Mumbai : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rain, with heavy to very heavy spells in isolated areas over the city and adjoining areas till July 11. The Santacruz observatory recorded 6.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Colaba observatory recorded 5.2 mm rainfall.

IMD scientist Ajay Kumar said, “The formation of a low-pressure area over northwest Bengal and the adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, and the active monsoon current over the Konkan coast has led to more moisture incursion, leading to rain over Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan”.

“For the next five days, rainfall intensity is expected to increase over Mumbai and surrounding areas, as the low pressure system on the east coast is likely to intensify the offshore trough extending from Gujarat to Kerala, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday,” he added.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai was 28 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature remained 24 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity in Mumbai was high, at 91 per cent throughout the day.

Landslides block Mumbai-Goa highway for 3 hrs

The busy Mumbai-Goa Highway was blocked for over three hours due to landslides or tree crashes resulting in massive traffic jams over several kilometres, and peoples’ weekend getaway plans went haywire. A majority of the big and small rivers in western and coastal parts of the state including the Savitri River, were overflowing, with flood waters running into surrounding villages. The hill stations of Matheran (Raigad) and Mahabaleshwar (Satara), Khandala (Pune) received heavy rains and over 10,000 people jostled in traffic snarls to visit the Bhushi Dam in twin-hill station of Lonavala which received 160 mm rains.

While Matheran and Karjart in Raigad received around 190 mm and 150 mm respectively, Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani 160 mm, Murbad in Thane was inundated under 220 mm, and Wada in Palghar with 230 mm.