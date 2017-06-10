Illegitimate child can claim father’s property and other benefits like a legitimate child: Bombay HC

Mumbai: Observing that children born within homosexual unions or live-in relationships have posed as a challenge to the legal thinkers to define marriage, the Bombay High Court recently held that a child born out of an illegitimate relationship, have similar rights like other legitimate children. The HC has accordingly allowed a girl, to claim right on the property and pension benefits of her now deceased father. The strong observations were made by a single-judge bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar, while hearing a plea of a man’s daughter, who was born from an illegitimate relationship with his second wife. The Court held that marriage is a condition precedent to decide the legitimacy of a child. Justice Bhatkar said, “There is no doubt that in an ancestral property of the father, illegitimate child cannot claim any share. However, he has equal right like his legitimate sibling in the property of his father. The Legislature has taken a progressive step by introducing this section with a view to remove certain social anomalies in respect of the child born to a couple in the void marriage.” Justice Bhatkar also held that a marriage is a social bonding while birth is a natural phenomenon. “How and when to take birth is not in the hands of a person and therefore, such child cannot be deprived of proprietary benefit which he should have secured, if he would have been born within the valid wedlock of his father and mother,”Justice Bhatkar said.

Justice Bhatkar also pointed out at the rise in live-in relationships in the Indian society, that is now-a-days accepted as a particular mode of social bonding like marriage. “Maternity is a fact which is admitted and proved, however, paternity in some cases, especially, when no marriage is performed, then, is a matter of proof unless it is acknowledged by the natural father. A father of a child cannot escape from his responsibility after just giving birth and, therefore, the rights of such child are to be protected. However, for any such child born without marriage, there is no legal sanction,” Justice Bhatkar noted.