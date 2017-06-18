Illegal VoIP telephone exchanges busted in Latur, two arrested

Mumbai: Illegal telephone exchanges routing calls via a computer network and allegedly used by Pakistani intelligence agencies to access sensitive military information have been busted in Maharashtra’s Latur district, the police said on Saturday.

Two persons, Shankar Biradar (33) and Ravi Sabde (27), have been arrested.

They were making use of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), a technology that allows a person to make voice calls using an Internet connection instead of a regular phone line.

The telephone exchanges were busted on Friday during raids conducted by a joint team of the Maharashtra ATS, Latur police and telecommunication department at three places in the district on a tip-off from a Jammu and Kashmir-based military intelligence agency, a police official said.

According to police sources, these type of illegal VoIP exchanges were used by Pakistan intelligence agencies to acquire sensitive military information.