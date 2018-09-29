Illegal Political Rally Case: Court acquits Arvind Kejriwal, Medha Patkar and six others

Mumbai: In a breather for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, a Magistrate Court on Friday, acquitted Kejriwal, activist Medha Patkar and six others, accused of holding a rally in the city illegally. The president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Kerjirwal, had held the rally in Mankhurd to campaign for his party candidates, during 2014 general elections.

The police had booked Kejriwal along with the then candidates — Meera Sanyal (for South Mumbai), activist Medha Patkar and Meera Sanyal and four other AAP members for holding a rally in the city without obtaining prior permission for the same. The police had also invoked provisions of the Bombay Police Act by which it had barred entry of vehicles and certain articles in Mankhurd, on the relevant day. According to the police, it had denied permission to Kejriwal and his party men to hold a rally in Mankhurd.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, maintained that his rally was not illegal and instead his party had sought the requisite permissions from Mankhurd and Govandi police stations. While vehemently opposing the complaint, Kejriwal through his counsel had argued that the complaint was ‘politically motivated and frivolous.’ Having considered the submissions and arguments, the court presided over by Judge Pankaj Deshpande, trashed the complaint filed by the police.

“There is nothing placed on record to show that the rally was illegal. As regards the cancellation of the permission, there is no written evidence that the police had rejected the permission much before the rally started,” Judge Deshpande said. “Further, there is no electronic evidence to substantiate the allegations, as made by the police,” Judge Deshpande added. The judge also pointed out and considered the ‘irregularities’ in the probe by the police, while acquitting Kejriwal and others.

On Friday, Kejriwal again appeared personally before the Magistrate along with Sanyal and the other five AAP members. However, activist Patkar did not turn up for the judgment day and remained absent. It may be noted that this is the second time Kejriwal personally appeared before the Magistrate court since the registration of the complaint. Earlier, he had appeared before the Magistrate in Kurla and because of his personal appearance, the court had granted him bail on the surety of Rs 10000.