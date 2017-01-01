Illegal parking rackets run unchecked in island city

Nariman Point has a thriving racket outside the political party offices

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims of earmarking a total of 47 sites as parking zones in South Mumbai have fallen flat as one can see that the most posh areas of the city are turning into a den of illegally parked vehicles. The once known as the most expensive commercial hub, Nariman Point to begin with has a thriving racket of illegal parking right outside the political party offices.

Two main roads at Nariman Point, the Free Press Journal Marg and Jamnalal Bajaj Marg are slotted for ‘free parking,’ however the area is being manned by locals. The current parking rate is Rs 60 per hour, the local residents who live in SRA building confirm that these areas are being manned by people who have no contract and are not even being held accountable by either the BMC or the traffic police.

Asif Khan, resident said, “The cars are parked in double lane which is illegal due to which the lane is always choked up and its get inconvenient to remove car from the building. Many times we have complaint about the illegal and double parking to the police and civic officials but still no actions is taken.”

A senior civic official said, “More than two lakhs cars enter the south Mumbai and the parking capacity for car in south Mumbai is only 4000. Moreover, we have marked yellow colour on the road in which the car should be parked but even then cars are parked illegally that too in double lanes. We have received complaints from the residents and action will be taken against them.”

According to the city traffic police South Mumbai has topped the list of regions for maximum illegal parking in Mumbai. The driver of one of the car said, “Since two months I have been parking my car at Jamnalal Bajaj Marg and the parking guy is charging Rs 60 per hour for parking.”