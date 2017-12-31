Illegal constructions of 324 eateries smashed

In its demolition drive against illegal structures, BMC demolished 314 places out of 624, in different wards of Mumbai, 7 hotels sealed, over 417 gas cylinders seized.

Mumbai : On a day when the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation came under immense flak for firstly even allowing the restaurants and bars to get away with flouting of fire and safety norms, the civic body launched into a first of its kind drive. On Saturday morning, a day after 14 died in the pub and restaurant blaze, a civic team swooped into action demolishing illegal constructions of 314 hotels, restaurants, pubs, eateries and other places where people are likely to converge for New Year’s Eve parties.

In a long time, citizens of Mumbai have not seen this squad in action with hammers and crowbars to raze illegal structures of elite bars and restaurants, though most believe it has been an eyewash as illegal changes inside most premises remain intact.

The initial action was seen at Kamala Mills Compound and the adjacent Raghuvanshi Mills and Phoenix Mills complexes, and spread to Colaba, Kala Ghoda, and then to the suburbs.

According to a BMC official, the mega-demolition drive covered around 200 locations across Mumbai, but was largely concentrated in the Lower Parel-Mahalaxmi areas. The drive was also conducted in all 24 wards across the city in which the highest number of 69 illegal constructions, were demolished in L-Kurla ward.

The demolition squads targeted illegal extensions to premises, decorative arches and metal grills inside or outside, double-triple or revolving doors, raised entrances/exits, ornamental fixtures and fittings, massive flower pots or plants, unauthorized temporary roofs, walls, partitions, any external internal obstacles to free movements, which could prove to be a safety hazard in case of any emergency like Friday’s fire.

As Ajoy Mehta, municipal commissioner, took action against five civic officials, other ward officers suo-moto began demolition activity in all other wards from morning fearing action would be taken against them, if they protect illegal constructions of hotels and restaurants. Demolition activity began from the Kamala Mills compound and hotels in G-South ward.

Mehta said, “Action against illegal constructions will not be limited considering the safety of people who will go there to celebrate the new year’s party. It will continue till all illegal constructions are demolished forever.”

He added that BMC will not allow hotels, restaurants and pubs to construct temporary sheds over rooftops or in front of their premises.

Mini Punjab Lakeside, Turban Tadka and Sagar Restobar are the prominent rooftop bars which were demolished on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile 50-plus textile mills which used to churn out lakhs of metres of cotton fabrics daily, went silent after the Great Bombay Textile strike of 1982.

Spread across prime real estate of more than 500 acres in south-central Mumbai, the former mills have now been transformed into glittering corporate, media, communications, glamour and eating hubs, besides some of the tallest and most expensive residential and commercial towers in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, BMC has initiated action under MRTP act against all the accused.

Table In A ward inspection at three places, action at three places and 6 cylinders sealed -Khaibar restaurant at Kala Ghoda, Jafran hotel at D N Road, Barista at Merzban

B Ward – 41 places inspected, action against 2 eateries

C ward – Inspection at 7 places, action at 7 and 15 cylinders seized, – Catholic Gymkhana, Parsi Gymkhana, Wilson Gymkhana and Islam Gymkhana

D Ward – Inspection at 5 places and action taken against 5 – Hookah parlour at Hotel Shalimar, located on Mohammaed Shaukat Ali Marg, Nityanand Hotel on Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Say Cheese hotel with hukkah parlour at Jain Tower, Mathew road and Hotel Revival at Girgaum Chowpatty.

E Ward – Inspection at 58 places, action taken against 20, 9 cylinders were seized. An illegal shed was demolished at Sahil Hotel, an illegal shed on the rooftop canteen of a college near Maratha Mandir theatre,

F (south) Ward – Inspected 39 eateries, action taken against 36 and 39 cylinders seized. Domino’s pizza at Dr Ambedkar Marg, Fasos restaurant, Ekfa restaurant and Kailash lassi at Dadar east.

F (North) Ward – Inspected 17 eateries, action taken against 17 and 27 cylinders seized. Aiyappa idli centre, Arya Bhavan, Maya sweets, Gurunanak Sweets and Kerala hotel.

G (south) Ward – Inspected 16 eateries, action taken against 16 and 11 cylinders seized. Lady Baga at Kamla Mills, Haq Se, The Fatty Bao, DIH, Grandma’s cafe’, Milk, Zaiko, Tappa, POH, POD, Pravas, Smash and many illegal constructions in Raghuvanshi mills. A restaurant at Atria Mall.

G (north) Ward – Inspected 32 eateries and action taken against 8 various restaurants and hotels.

H (East) Ward – Inspected 35 eateries, action taken against 12 and 68 cylinders seized. MIG club at Bandra east.

H (West) ward – Inspected 25 eateries and action taken against 14. Junkyard at Hill road, KFC mall at New York Chapel road, Zen shopping centre, U-turn, Bombay adda, Radio Bar and only Paratha.

K (east) Ward – Inspected 71 eateries and action taken against 7. Peninsular hotel, Hotel Orchid International, Hotel Bawa.

K (West) Ward – Inspected 37 eateries, action taken against 14 and 52 cylinders seized. The terrace was seized and illegal construction of 9000 square feet was demolished at Sheehsa’s Sky Lounge. Crystal Point Mall, Uber, Provogue and Tap restaurant.

P (South) Ward – Inspected 19 eateries, action taken against 7 and 43 cylinders seized. Hotel Ozone, Picasso, Evershine Mall.

P (North) Ward – Inspected 29 eateries and action taken against 11. Basement of retreat Hotel was demolished.

L Ward – Inspected 69 eateries, action taken against 69 and 67 cylinders seized. Peninsular Hotel, Megh Guru Saa. Electricity and water cut off from Hotel Choice Lee.

M (east) Ward – Inspected 13 eateries and action taken against 4. Girija Hotel, Sadguru Hotel, Chembur 74 Hotel, Aditya Hotel and Midnight Bar.

M (West) Ward – Inspected 23 eateries and action taken against 5 restaurants. Two restaurants were sealed.

N Ward – Inspected 20eateries and action taken against 15 restaurants. R City mall, RK Hotel, Jolly Gymkhana, Neelkanth Banquet, Santosh Bar and Restaurant.

S Ward – Inspected 4 eateries and action taken against 4 restaurants. Hotel Sagar (Jogeshwari -Vikhroli Link road), 38 Feast, Mini Punjab and Sam’s kitchen. All the four restaurants have been sealed.

T Ward – Inspected 4 eateries and action taken against 4 restaurants. Action against Shilpa and Vishwasamrat Hotels

R (South) Ward – Inspected 13 eateries and action taken against 13 restaurants. Penthouse restaurant, V Mall, Jaimey’s Dhaba, Sarovar hotel, Rama’s hotel, Nirvana hotel.

R (Central) Ward – Inspected 15 eateries, action taken against 10 and 80 cylinders seized. Raghu Leela Mall, Tanishq Hotel, Moksha Plaza, Thakkar mall (hukkah parkour).

R (North) Ward – Inspected 29 eateries and action taken against 11 restaurants.